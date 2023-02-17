'Oldest law enforcement officer' in the world Johnson County Deputy Bill Hardin dies

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Known as the "Oldest Law Enforcement Officer" in the world, Johnson County Sheriff's Reserve Deputy Bill Hardin has died at the age of 99.

The sheriff's department said Hardin passed away on Feb. 16 surrounded by friends and loved ones.

"It is with great sadness we announce the loss of a great friend, brother, and lawman," they shared on Facebook.

Hardin began his career with the Fort Worth Police Department in the 40s. He worked for Tarrant County Sheriff's Office prior to joining the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for the last 28 years.

"Bill was a true living legend. The oldest and longest running Peace Officer in the world. But more than that he was our brother and our friend. Bill never failed to share his knowledge with our new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile," the department said. "His presence within the walls of this agency will be truly missed. But his legacy will never be forgotten."

CBS 11 profiled Hardin in 2022 when he was 97 years old. When asked why he still hadn't hung up the badge and uniform, he replied: "I'm afraid to stop, because I don't have a starter. I may not get started again… so I'm going to keep doing this until the Sheriff runs me out. If I make it to 75 I may retire."

At the time, the Johnson County community recognized him with his own exhibit about his career at the Chisholm Trail Museum.

Hardin was also a World War II veteran.