Police searching for man who intentionally ran over 2 people outside Off the Cuff Sports Bar

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a man who they say intentionally ran over two people outside Off the Cuff Sports Bar in Deep Ellum.

It happened Jun 12 around 7:50 p.m. at the bar on 400 N Malcolm X Blvd, after the suspect got into a fight with both victims.

Do you recognize this man? Contact the Dallas Police Department if so. Dallas Police Department

Security kicked out all three men. Once outside, the suspect got into a black Chevrolet Tahoe and hit the other two.

Anyone with information regarding this offense or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Small at 214.671.3703.

All media inquiries should be directed to DPD media relations at 214-671-4065 or email pio@dpd.dallascityhall.com.