NTSB releases preliminary report for plane crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The National Transportation Security Board released the preliminary report for the midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.

The report provides no clear answers as to why is happened, but does detail that the aircraft should have been separated laterally by 500 feet.

According to recorded audio for the air show radio transmissions and Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data, the air boss directed both formations to maneuver southwest of the runway before returning to the flying display area, which was the designated performance area, the report revealed.

investigation continues, but the preliminary report from the @NTSB on the #wingsoverdallas deadly collision is out. Few details that move us closer to knowing the why at the moment. Full report expected in 12-18 months. Read here: https://t.co/pxW0Aj8DHO — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) November 30, 2022

The air boss reportedly directed the fighter formation to transition to a trail formation, fly in front of the bomber formation. The bombers were directed to fly as planned for the show.

Both planes then broke up in flight and impacted terrain in a grassy area on airport property. A fire ignited in the wing center section of the B-17G as it descended to the ground. The B-17G exploded upon ground impact.

The NTSB says the wreckage of both planes was retained for further examination.

The reason the planes collided may come in the final report from the NTSB, which is due out in 12 to 18 months.