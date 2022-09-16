Northwest ISD names Dr. Michael Griffin as acting superintendent

JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Northwest ISD has named an acting superintendent after the unexpected death of superintendent Dr. David Hicks. Hicks' life ended unexpectedly last Friday after a medical emergency.

During a special school board meeting on Thursday, trustees unanimously voted to name Griffin as acting superintendent. Griffin was the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district.

"Northwest ISD means the world to me, and I am honored to temporarily lead the district forward with stability as we search for a new leader," Dr. Griffin said. "Our culture of excellence and commitment to academic and extracurricular achievement are unchanged, and our team is doing great work to continue a strong start to our school year. Dr. Hicks left a tremendous mark on our district in his time with us with his caring and compassionate nature, and I have the utmost faith in our school board in finding his successor."

Griffin has served as the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction since 2018, leading the district's academic initiatives and ensuring students are prepared for success following graduation.

She has been with the district for nearly two decades, having served as a campus instructional teacher, assistant principal, principal and executive director of elementary education before leading the curriculum and instruction division.

The district said that families can expect to hear information about a superintendent search as the school board advances through the process.