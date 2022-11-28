North Texas teen with congenital heart disease makes wish that'll last a lifetime

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a teenaged boy from Farmers Branch now has a garden to grow alongside with.

Thirteen-year-old Timmy Meeker has congenital heart disease and just recently received his wish—a backyard garden full of plants, flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

His life in many ways mirrors his new garden, as he's been given the opportunity to survive and thrive thanks to the love and nourishment of his parents who adopted him from South Korea when he was a baby.

Meeker is one of six children, five of who are adopted. His parents knew that in order to have what resembled a normal life, Meeker would need to have a major surgery at the age of three.

At some point, Meeker will need another surgery. But in the meantime, he wants to encourage other young kids battling adversity to not give up and continue to dream.