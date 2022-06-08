North Texas school districts review safety and security following Uvalde school shooting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In response to the Uvalde mass shooting, across the country school districts are now reviewing their own safety and security protocols and meeting with parents.

Here locally, a series of town halls are happening at different districts across North Texas.

Hillary Turk, a mother of three and a teacher, attended the one held by Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

"It's terrifying," she said. "It could have been our children and it's unfair. They're innocent kids. I think we can only learn how to be better."

District officials told attendees that up until three years ago all their doors were not locked, so they started with that.

"Then we've also expanded to upgrade our surveillance system, our access controls and more importantly our training to the teachers to know what to do in an emergency," Mario De La Rosa, with the Department of Safety & Security, said.

They have an active shooter training planned for this summer.

Teachers and parents were giving their own suggestions.

"I guess my main thing is taking into account what we can do better for example not every classroom in every school in our district has doors, that's something that maybe we need to look into," Rori Harrington said.

Listening to all of this was state representative Julie Johnson, who wants to see stricter gun laws. Carrollton-Farmers Branch is a significant school district in her district.

"As a Democrat, as a concerned mother, as a concerned human I have a lot of priorities about gun safety and what we need to do but there's a reality to working with the other side and working with Republicans and I also want to get something done," she said.

She said it's the responsibility of Texas legislators to come together to keep communities and schools safe.