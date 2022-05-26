'Hoping to bring a lot of love,' North Texas pastors head to Uvalde

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's all hands on deck for Uvalde this week, and there is a call for as many Christian counselors as possible to be a part of a circle of compassion.

"I was heartbroken like everyone else in America," New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Worth Pastor Kyev Tatum said. "As a grandfather, a father, to know people send their children to school never thinking that they'll never come back home or that they would ever be in that kind of situation."

After seeing the horror unfold in Uvalde, Pastor Tatum is taking action. He's connected with an Uvalde church with members who have ties to some of the shooting victims.

"We contacted our sister church in Uvalde," Pastor Tatum said, "and we are going to go there and set up a circle of compassion around and begin to help them heal from this trauma."

Now, Pastor Tatum, along with other pastors from the group Clergies for Safe Cities, will be in town.

"We're hoping to bring a lot of love, but then also a lot of resources and revenue to help them heal and rebuild from this tragedy," Pastor Tatum said. "Can you just imagine? We're talking elementary kids. Eight, nine, ten, eleven."

Pastor Tatum is hoping to bring as many Christian counselors in town as possible.

"People are questioning their faith, people are questioning God -- you know, 'Why would God allow this?' -- and we need to be prepared for a faith response," Pastor Tatum said.

He said they need everyone's help.

"We have to go because it's them today, it could be us tomorrow," Pastor Tatum said. "It could any of our schools across the nation."

Pastor Tatum said he will stay in Uvalde as long as he needs to. He is also encouraging anyone who can actually get to Uvalde to come and spread love. He said it's not all about money but what the heart can do sometimes.