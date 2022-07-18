North Texas hospitals see increase in COVID-19 cases

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas has seen an influx in COVID-19 cases and although most people are dealing with COVID fatigue, health officials said we need to keep talking about what's going on so everyone is aware.

"I don't know of one person that wants to hear more about COVID," Parkland Health Chief Medical Officer Joseph Chang said.

Chang said Parkland Health has about 35 patients with COVID-19 Monday, which is more than what they had last week. This shows the increase in cases and hospitalizations they've seen.

"I think the situations we're seeing is people getting together in large groups like concerts and parties and things like that indoors," Chang said. "That's a little bit of a different situation and as the positivity rates in the community have gone up to well over 20 or so percent again, yes we need to think about doing the smart thing."

Parkland Health isn't the only health system seeing an increase. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council reported 700 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized Monday, 33 of them pediatric patients.

The COVID-19 patients in adult ICU are 8.13% of total adult ICU patients.

Right now, Chang said although the cases are lower than before, people still need to be aware and play it safe.

"It's just one of those things that, it's an important topic," Chang said. "It's still in the community we are certainly still seeing it pop up at the hospital, even though it's not as severe as it was before."

This is something that's greatly impacting a lot of people whether it's personal or at work, everyone should be a part of the COVID-19 conversation.

"If we don't pay any attention more people are just going to simply get sick and now with school coming up that's the other major milestone that we're going to be watching," Chang said.

His advice along with other health officials CBS 11 spoke to: get as protected as possible with vaccinations, including your boosters.

Even though there are breakthrough cases, having your shots makes your case less severe.