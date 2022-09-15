North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers.

Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours.

"If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it.

RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.

Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're out thousands for work that was completed.

According to court filings, owner Robert Jordan may owe close to 200 people and companies money.

Previously, Jordan blamed the Arlington Independent School District for his company's financial troubles, claiming the district failed to pay a $1.2 million invoice for repairs made to Sam Houston High School after pipes burst during the Feb. 2021 winter storm.

AISD says an insurance adjustor valued the work RJ Construction did at just $180,000. The two parties are still tied up in litigation over the dispute.

During the creditors meeting on Tuesday, Jordan was probed about his finances and accounting practices.

"When a lawyer asked about that, he pled the fifth and any kind of related question seemed to lead there as well," Usry said.

According to Usry, Jordan also made it clear he would not perform any more work on unfinished construction projects.

Still, Usry has hope about where these proceedings will lead.

"It's very obvious our community won't tolerate this, and I'm extremely proud that Arlington and everybody is standing up to this," he said.

Several former clients of RJ Construction have filed police reports, and investigators are trying to determine whether criminal charges apply in this case.

Jordan's attorney and the bankruptcy trustee did not respond to CBS 11's request or comment.