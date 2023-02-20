North Texas doctor shares steps to prevent, treat norovirus

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — We've been talking for months about the flu and COVID, but as those numbers start to go down another virus is making a resurgence: Norovirus.

"It can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramping," said Dr. Carol Nwelue with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. "Usually we see it around the fall, it goes into winter and then starts to come down in the spring."

Norovirus can spread quickly and easily, especially among kids. But there are some steps you can take to reduce your family's risk.

"Increasing handwashing with children and others," Dr. Nwelue said. "Another point is making sure you're washing your hands before you eat, after you eat, when you're coming in contact with others and [when] you feel sick."

Dr. Nwelue also said it's a good idea to not be preparing meals if you don't feel well.

If you or your kids do get sick though, there's not much you can do beyond letting the virus run its course.

"Luckily it usually doesn't last long," Dr. Nwelue said. "So if I were to come into contact with someone it usually takes 24 to 48 hours before I would start feeling sick, and it usually lasts about 48 hours."

The doctor said if you're sick, stay hydrated. Drinks with electrolytes, like Pedialyte, can help. Also, be sure to keep sick kids home so they can't spread the virus at school.