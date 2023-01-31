North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings.

On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early.

Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.

Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.

Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could have left our kids at home considering we were prepared and aware and notified by the news that this would be a possibility."

While some parents expressed frustration, others praised Mansfield ISD's decision to close schools early.

Brandy Freeman said, "We definitely had to come early, but it was worth it because our baby has to be safe all the time."

Brenda Stewar, a grandmother said, "I think it's a great idea and I think they should have not even let them come to school today."

The district staggered the dismissals between elementary, intermediate, middle, and high schools.

Jonte Price, a teacher at a different district, said he would have preferred Mansfield ISD close for the day. "I think they shouldn't have been here in the first place. I'm an educator myself in White Settlement and we were closed this morning."

Neighboring districts, Arlington ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, and Midlothian ISD had a regular day of classes though Arlington and Midlothian cancelled after school activities.