North Texans share how they'd spend the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Mega Millions Jackpot hit $1.28 billion Friday afternoon before the drawing at 10 p.m.

Many North Texans stopped by convenience stores to buy the $2 tickets in hopes of getting the top prize.

The cash option stands at $747 million.

"I just bought five - and I've never bought one of these in my life. But right when i got out of my car and walked in here I look down and there was a penny heads up, so that's good luck. So I know I'm going to win," said ticket buyer Linda Garner.

The possibilities are endless on how people want to spend the money if they get all the numbers correct.

"Contribute to non-profits and other institutions that are helping individuals, and of course take care of my family as well and never have to work for anybody ever again, so that's the plan," said ticket buyer Shir Shore.

"I think you always have to give back something, so I'll give back and take care of my brother and sister," said ticket buyer Shawnda Thomas.

However, the odds are not in your favor; as a local mathematician explains, it's one-in-302 million chance.

"You have roughly the same chance at winning the jackpot with a single play as taking an ordinary deck of cards, shuffling it and pulling the ace, king, queen and jack and 10 of hearts off the top in that order," said Nathan Williams, Assistant Professor at the University of Texas at Dallas.

"This is also about the chance that if you flip a fair coin 28 times then it comes up heads every time. It's about the chance that you get struck by lightning today,"

He also said your odds do not get better if you choose your own numbers or let the computers select them for you.

Mega Millions ticket sales stop at 9:45 p.m. with the drawing at 10 p.m.