'No children harmed,' summer campers moved after incident at Duncanville Fieldhouse

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are investigating after an armed man went into the Duncanville Fieldhouse looking for a woman, according to Duncanville Mayor, Barry L. Gordon.

Police were called and ultimately the suspect was shot. Law enforcement officials haven't said whether it was self-inflicted or if an officer shot him.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene showing a black car surrounded by yellow, crime scene tape. The driver's side door was open, but it was unclear whether or not someone was still inside. The trunk of the car was also open.

The indoor arena shared via social media that no children were hurt. They also said summer campers were moved to the Duncanville Recreation Center. Parents should go to the Rec Center, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116, not the Fieldhouse to pick up their children.

The indoor arena offers summer camp and after school programs, which are currently underway.