New fountain makes big splash on Klyde Warren Park's 10 year anniversary

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Klyde Warren Park is flowing with excitement as Wednesday marks the grand opening of the Nancy Best Fountain.

President of Klyde Warren Park, Kit Sawers, says the fountain is unlike anything in the region.

"It's going to be an iconic feature in the City of Dallas," Sawers said. "It's going to be part of what makes us special."

The fountain was donated by long time supporters of the park, Nancy and Randy Best. Back during the groundbreaking, they knew it would make a big splash for more reasons than one.

"It's a 5,000 square foot splash pad for families and children to play in all day long and it's open all day every day," Sawers said.

And as impressive as it will be to see in the daytime, each and every single night is when things will really come to life.

"Just after sunset, there will be a performance every evening for about 30 to 40 minutes with music and lights, and people can sit and watch or run through the fountain during the performance," Sawers said. "There will be something for everyone."

Sawers said the fact that the fountain is free to visit is just another thing that makes it unique.

"We've got over a million people who come already. I can't wait to see how many people come when this new fountain opens up," she said.