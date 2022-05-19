New build homes will remain in demand this summer

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -- New build homes in the DFW area are still in hot demand, and will stay that way throughout the summer months.

Builders say they are building more than ever, but they're facing major delays in getting those projects completed.

Phil Crone is the Executive Officer of the Dallas Builders Association and said, "We are seeing record permits. Over 60-thousand of them last year here in the DFW area, but the closing the sales are lagging behind, and that is just indicative of the issues builder are having finding what they need to get the job done."

Crone explains the current market needs these construction programs to be completed but don't expect many more homes to become available during the summer.

He adds, "I think things they are not getting worse, but they aren't getting any better. I keep telling everybody it was the best of times, and it was the worst of times. It's the best of times in terms of the great demand. It's been the worst of times in terms of the elevated costs and delays we are seeing across the board."

Supply chain issues, inflated costs of materials, and a thinning workforce are all contributing to the delay of brand new home builds being completed according to experts.

Lumber is still said to be the chief driving factor of costs, and those prices are still high.

Crone adds, "What you see now is by in large what you're going to have in terms of pricing and material availability. so have that conversation with your builder upfront and ask them how they are addressing the supply chain issue. So, you should have this year a lot more stability than you had last year for sure."

Experts say because building materials are harder to find you can expect to have a tougher time doing home improvement projects too.