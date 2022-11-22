NCAA announces North Texas will host 2030 Men's, 2031 Women's Final Four

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The NCAA has announced that the 2030 Men's Final Four and 2031 Women's Final Four will be in North Texas.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been selected to host the 2030 Men's Final Four. This is the third time that North Texas has been selected to host a Men's Final Four, with AT&T Stadium first hosting in 2014 and Dallas' Reunion Arena hosting in 1986.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the NCAA, its institutions, partners, and fans back to North Texas and AT&T Stadium in 2030," said Jerry Jones, owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys. "Our region and its commitment to invest in the future gives us incredible assets to provide great experiences and create a lasting impact with the Final Four. We are ready for basketball's greatest game in 2030."

In addition to the 2013 Regional and 2014 Final Four in Arlington, North Texas has also hosted NCAA Men's First and Second Round games from the American Airlines Center in 2002, 2006 and 2018. The AAC will also host the games in 2024.

The 2031 Women's Final Four will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. This is the third time the Big 12 and Dallas have been selected to host a Women's Final Four, all since 2017.

"We're thrilled the NCAA and Women's Basketball Committee has again chosen Dallas as host city for the Women's Final Four," said Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission Monica Paul. "2031 will mark the third time since 2017 that the champion of women's college basketball will be crowned in Dallas. March Madness is the pinnacle of the collegiate game, and we're thrilled to crown the champion in our city in 2023 and 2031. We've proven again that we're a strong partner for top-level women's basketball."

The Big 12 and Dallas previously hosted the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at the American Airlines Center and will host again in 2023.