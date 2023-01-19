Watch CBS News
Multiple school buses catch on fire in northwest Dallas

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, January 19th, 2023
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, January 19th, 2023 02:43

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire involving at least three school buses sent thick black smoke into the air in northwest Dallas Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters got the call around 3:30 p.m. at a storage yard along the southbound service road of I-35 near Manana Drive. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue says there were reports of an explosion being heard from the location. It was later confirmed that the vehicles involved were compressed natural gas vehicles and the explosion heard was one or more of those tanks.

No word yet what has caused the buses to catch fire. The exact number of trucks and busses have yet to be determined. There were no reports of injuries.

Crews briefly called for a second-alarm response, but were able to get the flames contained.

Traffic along I-35 slowed to a crawl as motorists paused to look at the flames and smoke.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

