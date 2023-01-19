Multiple school buses catch on fire in northwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire involving at least three school buses sent thick black smoke into the air in northwest Dallas Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters got the call around 3:30 p.m. at a storage yard along the southbound service road of I-35 near Manana Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says there were reports of an explosion being heard from the location. It was later confirmed that the vehicles involved were compressed natural gas vehicles and the explosion heard was one or more of those tanks.

No word yet what has caused the buses to catch fire. The exact number of trucks and busses have yet to be determined. There were no reports of injuries.

Crews briefly called for a second-alarm response, but were able to get the flames contained.

Traffic along I-35 slowed to a crawl as motorists paused to look at the flames and smoke.