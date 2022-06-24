Multiple lanes on Bush Turnpike service road in Rowlett shut down through Friday
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three lanes in the northbound service road on the intersection of President George Bush Turnpike and Main Street in Rowlett have buckled in the heat, according to TXDOT.
Rowlett police said in a tweet that TXDOT is going to close a majority of the intersection for repairs through Friday. One lane in each direction should be open.
