Multiple injured after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, police searching for suspects

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park.

Uvalde police confirmed to CBS News Correspondent Lilia Luciano that there are two injured victims who are currently being treated at a hospital. They are looking for two possible suspects.

The call was made at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Uvalde Memorial Park is located about one mile away from Robb Elementary School, where a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two teachers in May.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 6:37 PM

