Multiple injured after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, police searching for suspects
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park.
Uvalde police confirmed to CBS News Correspondent Lilia Luciano that there are two injured victims who are currently being treated at a hospital. They are looking for two possible suspects.
The call was made at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Uvalde Memorial Park is located about one mile away from Robb Elementary School, where a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killed 19 children and two teachers in May.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
