Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-rush crash in Fort Worth early Monday morning.

At about 3:57 a.m. Aug. 8, police were sent to the 5800 block of SB E. Loop 820 for a traffic hazard.

When officers arrived, they saw a "major accident" had occurred involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Police said both vehicles were traveling southbound and were approaching the intersection of Sun Valley Drive when they crashed. The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle involved left the scene but was located unoccupied nearby. The driver of that vehicle has not been located, police said. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 9:11 AM

