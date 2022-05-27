More Texas school shooting questions as community tries to heal

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected back in Uvalde on Friday, where questions persist about law enforcement's response to the school shooting that left nearly two-dozen dead.

Abbott is scheduled to hold a press conference during the afternoon. According to his office, he'll address resources available to the community but can expect to face questions about the ever changing timeline of events on May 24 at Robb Elementary School.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooter entered the school 12 minutes after crashing a pickup into a ditch. After getting out of the truck he allegedly fired shots at two witnesses outside a funeral home across from the school.

Investigators say he hopped a fence, while carrying an AR-15 and a bag of ammunition, and entered the school through a door that was apparently unlocked. Officials are backtracking on initial accounts that the suspect encountered a school security officer on his way inside the building.

"It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect that was making entry... not accurate," said DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon. "He walked in unobstructed, initially.''

A 9-year-old boy, who was inside the school, spoke about what happened next. "He shot the... our next person's door and then we have a door in the middle and he opened it and then he came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, 'It's time to die'."

As more time passes there are more accounts from children who were inside the school with the gunman for about an hour. According to DPS that's about how long it took before a tactical team from Border Patrol arrived, made entry, and shot and killed the shooter.

A DPS spokesperson did say police were on scene four minutes after the suspect entered the school but could not get in because of shots being fired at them.

Meanwhile, life is on hold for many in the town of Uvalde. Robb Elementary School - the site of a shooting that killed 21 - remains a crime scene and graduation ceremonies scheduled for Friday have been postponed indefinitely. It was a decision the district said they made out of respect for the families and the community affected by the tragedy. All summer programs have also been canceled, through the end of next week.

In the town square 21 crosses have gone up, to honor all of those who died. A local pastor told CBS 11 News that it's a sign of a city, a community, trying to heal.

People are continuing to visit Robb Elementary, bringing flowers, cards, stuffed animal, and saying prayers.

Among those making their way to the campus -- young children trying to cope after losing a friend in the shooting.

With the permission of their parents, CBS 11 Anchor Ken Molestina spoke to three sibling about their loss.

Ken asked student Braylon King "Tell me what's making you sad? The little boy responded, "That all my friends died and stuff."

Young student Stequila Guana spoke to the friend she lost. "I hope you rest in peace and I hope you are doing well in heaven and are in a better place now."

Thinking of the youngsters that he will never speak to again student Brandon Jacobs said, "They are great children. They are good people and they are good friends ..."

There is still no word on when funerals will be held for the victims. Local funeral homes told CBS 11 the process will take time.

Sadly, there is a family in Uvalde planning a second funeral after the husband of one of the victims died.

Guadalupe "Joe" Garcia -- the husband of teacher Irma Garcia, who was shot and killed at the school -- died of a heart attack. It happened just a couple of hours after he was seen visiting the memorial at Robb Elementary. He was seen taking flowers to lay at a cross with his wife's name on it. His family says he died of a broken heart. Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts and were about to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple were parents to four children.