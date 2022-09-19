Monkeypox case confirmed at Arlington Heights High School

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth ISD on Sept. 16 confirmed a case of monkeypox at Arlington Heights High School.

Tarrant County Public Health notified the district but isn't identifying who the person is publicly.

Workers sanitized the school as a precaution.

Additionally, a letter was sent to parents and staff notifying them of the positive case. They were advised to monitor their students' health for the next 21 days and contact their medical provider if symptoms appear.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters; the rash often appears first on the face and/or inside the mouth and then on other parts of the body.

There are ways to protect yourself against monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the following:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox (can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

For additional information, visit the Tarrant County Public Health website.

The safety of all students is the district's top priority. Fort Worth IST continues to work with Tarrant County Public Health officials to investigate the case.