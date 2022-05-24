Midlothian first responders meet child whose life they saved

MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) -- A tragedy that left a 7-year-old girl injured has helped build new friendships between her and local authorities.

Alexis Wainwright/CBS 11 News

After saving her life earlier this year, first responders got to see Jesy DeFazio again. "It feels pretty great," Jesy said. "I got to know them again and I'm like 'oh now I remember them.' "

Four months ago she was injured in a crash on Highway 287. A wrong way driver crashed into a car with Jesy and her mother inside. Jesy's mom and the other driver didn't survive.

"There's times where it's just overwhelming for us," Jesy's grandfather Phillip DeFazio said. "We'll cry about it and she's just there wiping our tears, and giving us a kiss and a hug."

Jesy was ICU for about three days and had an emergency surgery but she didn't let any of that stop her.

"Jesy wanted the opportunity to say thank you and see the people that helped her through what has been so far the most awful time in her life," Phillip DeFazio said. "You can hardly tell from the way she bounces around and rides her hover board that anything ever happened."

Midlothian firefighter paramedic William Cawood tended to the little girl moments after the crash.

"It means a lot, we don't see a whole bunch of people that we rescue or do something and they come back in," Cawood said. "It was a very sensitive situation with everything that happened, she was a very strong girl on scene, it's good seeing her walking around versus what I was able to see when I was there."

After meeting up, Jesy enjoyed a tour of everything from the fire hall to police cars and then they exchanged gifts. One gift included a bundle of her favorite snacks.

"I just love how they treat me and stuff like that," Jesy said. "I love how the boy always made sure whatever they would do, was fine with me before they actually did it."

By all accounts, this is the start of new relationships. Jesy's birthday is in October and they're already planning to come together and celebrate again.

"I was really thrilled... I love spicy food," Jesy said.