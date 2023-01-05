Watch CBS News
Mexican authorities arrest son of notorious drug lord 'El Chapo'

Raw video: El Chapo's son arrested by authorities in Mexico
SINALOA, Mex. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) -- Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, in an operation in the state of Sinaloa on Thursday, a source from the federal government of Mexico told CNN.

His arrest comes just days before President Biden is expected to stop in El Paso and visit the southern border before meeting with North American leaders in Mexico.

Ovidio Guzmán was previously arrested by federal authorities in October 2019, but was released on the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to avoid further bloodshed.

More details about the arrest of Guzmán are expected shortly in a press conference.

"El Chapo" Guzmán was convicted in the United States in 2019 of 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and firearms charges. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

