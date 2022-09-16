Meet Mesquite's first Latino mayor

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Daniel Aleman has called Mesquite home for decades. As pastor of Creek Crossing Harvest Church, Aleman holds steadfast his commitment to faith and religion. But he also holds a different service distinction in Mesquite. He is the 27th Mayor of the city, and the first Latino to be elected to the seat.

"I am very proud. I'm proud of my culture and my heritage," Aleman stated, regarding his historic status. Alemán was also the first elected minority member to the Mesquite City Council, representing District 6. He was first elected to the council in 2016. He credits his history-making election to citywide support and a more diverse Mesquite. "The door is wide open now. That's what we have to encourage. Anyone can apply. I remember being discriminated against as a child. Today, I always say better together for a better Mesquite."

Joining the mayor in making history in Mesquite is the school district's superintendent. Dr. Angel Rivera became the leader of the Mesquite Independent School District last March. With his selection, Dr. Rivera became MISD's first Hispanic superintendent. "I'm not just a Latino Superintendent. I'm a Latino who became a Superintendent, and I represent the entire district," Dr. Rivera stated while touring a local elementary school. MISD has a student population today overwhelmingly Hispanic and black. Dr. Rivera was born in Puerto Rico. He is an Army veteran, who decided on teaching as a profession. He started teaching in Pasadena ISD, then transitioned into administration, including Deputy Superintendent duties in Garland ISD and Mesquite.

He says he understands the value and impact of being a Hispanic first- particularly for students. "I was visiting a school, and a student asked me what did I do? I said I'm superintendent. He said, but you're Hispanic. That spoke to me. I really want kids to understand and value education. My life is a testament to what teachers can do for kids."