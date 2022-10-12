MedStar seeking special kids to join annual trick-or-treat event
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the ninth year in a row, MedStar wants to take one or two special kiddos out for a Halloween they'll never forget.
MedStar officials say the program was created for kids who may not normally get to go trick-or-treating due to medical restrictions.
If selected, officials say the child will be picked up at home, brought to a carefully selected neighborhood in a fully decorated MedStar ambulance and will be escorted on one of their stretchers until their bag of candy is full.
To nominate a child for this event, contact Matt Zavadsky at MZavadsky@medstar911.org or at 817-991-4487.
The nomination deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Read the participation guidelines below:
- Date of event will be Oct. 29, between 6 and 9 p.m.
- Child and parents should live, or be temporarily residing in the MedStar service area
- Children in a hospital, or another medical facility are eligible, and MedStar will coordinate with the facility to determine feasibility
- Child should be between the ages of five and 15
- Child and parents should be willing to share their experience with media partners and sign a media release
- MedStar shall make the final determination of clinical appropriateness for participation
