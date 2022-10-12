MedStar seeking special kids to join annual trick-or-treat event

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the ninth year in a row, MedStar wants to take one or two special kiddos out for a Halloween they'll never forget.

MedStar officials say the program was created for kids who may not normally get to go trick-or-treating due to medical restrictions.

If selected, officials say the child will be picked up at home, brought to a carefully selected neighborhood in a fully decorated MedStar ambulance and will be escorted on one of their stretchers until their bag of candy is full.

To nominate a child for this event, contact Matt Zavadsky at MZavadsky@medstar911.org or at 817-991-4487.

The nomination deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Read the participation guidelines below:

Date of event will be Oct. 29, between 6 and 9 p.m.

Child and parents should live, or be temporarily residing in the MedStar service area

Children in a hospital, or another medical facility are eligible, and MedStar will coordinate with the facility to determine feasibility

Child should be between the ages of five and 15

Child and parents should be willing to share their experience with media partners and sign a media release

MedStar shall make the final determination of clinical appropriateness for participation