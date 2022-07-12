McKinney teens arrested for fire that destroyed 7 homes

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two McKinney teenagers were arrested for felony criminal mischief for their roles in a June 25 fire that destroyed seven homes under construction and damaged several others, according to the Collin County Fire Marshal's office.

Collin County Fire Department

The fire was reported about 7 p.m. at the Bloomridge development on Marigold Drive, near Lake Forest Drive and U.S. Highway 380. There were no workers at the, and no one was hurt.

In the days following the fire, Collin County Fire Marshal investigators sifted through evidence to identify and track down the suspects, aided by special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the intelligence unit of the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects were arrested last week. Their names are not being released due to their ages, and their cases will be handled through the juvenile justice system.