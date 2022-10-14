Watch CBS News
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121

By Erin Jones

/ CBS DFW

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road.  

Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph.  

"I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."

McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing down the highway. 

Now, with the addition of three new traffic vehicles, police been able to target the area. 

"I am a motorcycle enthusiast and we ride custom motorcycles that are not necessarily meant to speed, so we always have to be watching out for traffic," Braulio Duran said. "It is kind of nice if they stop people from speeding as much." 

TxDOT reports speeding results in 1 out of 3 traffic deaths in Texas. Police say by being more visible in the locations where speeding is prevalent, hopefully the number of accidents will decrease. 

DPS is also visibly present. 

Police plan to continue these efforts until they consistently see better driving habits.  

