McKinney steps into the national spotlight with the AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The final preparations are underway in McKinney for the world's best professional golfers to compete in the AT&T Byron Nelson, which begins tomorrow.

The trophy goes to whoever is in first place at the end of the weekend, but McKinney itself could be a winner itself. The city is putting its best foot forward stepping into the national spotlight.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller was among those playing in a pro-am on the TPC Craig Ranch golf course one day before the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson. "This tournament crosses the globe. It's not just the golf course that gets showcased, but there will be footage of our community as a whole."

It's the biggest event the Collin County city has ever held and will welcome as many as 150,000 people over four days.

"As a mayor who talks to businesses that are considering McKinney having the Byron here, being the home of the Byron it's a conversation starter right off the bat," said Mayor Fuller.

Last year's debut was sidetracked by the pandemic and smaller than usual crowds.

The economic impact this year is expected to exceed $40 million.

Area hotels are already at 80% capacity and 40 surrounding businesses are participating in promotions to offer discounts for fans attending the tournament.

"So we are actually doing a promotion... promoting the city of McKinney as the 19th hole for the Byron Nelson," Mayor Fuller said.

Two challenges loom over this year's tournament: parking, which there wasn't enough of last year, and unseasonably hot temperatures in the 90s through the weekend.

The Salesmanship Club of Dallas bought 13 acres next to the course to improve parking.

But the heat is an unavoidable problem. Mayor Fuller said, "We do have EMS staff ready and on site so they are prepared and ready to help any anybody that is in need of any special help throughout that time."

Tickets for the four day event are sold out for the first time in recent memory.

That's the surest sign of success for McKinney's flagship sporting event, which it has secured through 2025.