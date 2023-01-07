McKinney man facing capital murder charges after son found stabbed to death

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney man is facing capital murder charges after his 9-year-old son was found stabbed to death on Friday.

Police say at around 4 p.m., they received a call from the neighbor of a woman in the 700 block of Anson Court. The caller said the woman found her son unconscious and bleeding inside the home.

When officers arrived to the house, with forced entry, they found the woman's husband in the act of inflicting self-harm with a knife.

Police also found the child in the garage with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capital murder charges against the father are pending while he is at an area hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no threat to the public as they believe it was domestic in nature.