McKinney man charged with capital murder after allegedly killing own son

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney police gave an update on the man accused of stabbing his own son to death on Friday.

Subramanian Ponnazhakan, 39, of McKinney, was charged with capital murder on Sunday in the death of his 9-year-old son on Jan. 6, 2023. Ponnazhakan is still hospitalized for what police said are self-inflicted wounds, and his bond has been set at $1 million.

"We continue to keep the child's mother and their entire family in our thoughts and prayers during this unspeakably difficult time," a department spokesperson said.

Police said Friday that officers responded to call from a person in the 700 block of Anson Ct. who said that their neighbor had found her son unconscious and bleeding inside her home.

Officers forced their way into the house and found Ponnazhakan hurting himself with a knife. They also found the 9-year-old boy in the garage with several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.