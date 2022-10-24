McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A church, a home, and a restaurant are completely destroyed after two separate fires broke out in McKinney overnight.

Officials said the fires broke out after midnight and started at the church and the home, both of which are near the city's downtown area.

McKinney firefighters working a big fire near downtown overnight. It destroyed a church on Wilcox, and a home and a restaurant on N McDonald. More information coming. We appreciate the assistance from Allen, Fairview and Plano, Anna, Lowry Crossing and Westminster. pic.twitter.com/GRyVjjeRcT — mckinneyfire (@mckinneytxfire) October 24, 2022

A woman was reportedly inside the home when the fire started but was able to escape. Nearby homes were also evacuated.

No injuries were reported and officials said the incident is being classified as two separate fires until the cause(s) can be determined.