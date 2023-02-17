'High steaks pursuit': McKinney cops wrangle loose cows off the road
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - McKinney police officers caught a small group of cows this morning near Airport Drive and Harry McKillop Boulevard.
The department shared images and a brief description of the incident on their Facebook page.
When asked if any tickets were issued, they responded: "Verbal warning only. They responded in bleats. Still unclear what was said."
The loose cows didn't initially respond to officer's commands, and it "got a little confusing," according to police.
Officers speculated the cows had a flight to catch since they were grazing near McKinney Airport. But the department has yet to confirm motive.
Collin County Animal Control officials eventually rounded the cows up. A hole in their fence led to their escape.
All the cows are accounted for and safely back home.
for more features.