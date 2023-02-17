'High steaks pursuit': McKinney cops wrangle loose cows off the road

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - McKinney police officers caught a small group of cows this morning near Airport Drive and Harry McKillop Boulevard.

An udderly adorable scene as McKinney police officers corral some wayward cows near the airport. McKinney Police Department

The department shared images and a brief description of the incident on their Facebook page.

When asked if any tickets were issued, they responded: "Verbal warning only. They responded in bleats. Still unclear what was said."

The loose cows didn't initially respond to officer's commands, and it "got a little confusing," according to police.

Officers speculated the cows had a flight to catch since they were grazing near McKinney Airport. But the department has yet to confirm motive.

Collin County Animal Control officials eventually rounded the cows up. A hole in their fence led to their escape.

All the cows are accounted for and safely back home.