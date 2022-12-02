McDonald's opens its newest test restaurant in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) — What could be the future of McDonald's restaurants is being tested here in North Texas.

The company's unique concept is located at 8540 West Freeway in White Settlement, along I-30 and Las Vegas Trail.

One of the restaurant's goals is to test new and more efficient ways for customers to pick up their meals. The order ahead lane is separate from the traditional drive-thru lane and customers who use the mobile app will receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor.

The design of the new restaurant also includes designated spaces for delivery drivers and a delivery pick-up room to retrieve orders.

The restaurant has been created in an effort for the fast-food chain to focus on better serving its on-the-go customers.

Max Carmona, Senior Director, Global Design & Restaurant Development for McDonald's explains, "as our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before."

This location is the only one of its kind and is part of McDonald's "Accelerating the Arches" growth strategy that was first shared during the company's 2020 investor update.