McCarthy: Prescott needs a full week of prep before getting back on the field

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may not be back on the field this week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he wants Prescott to practice on Wednesday before the Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Prescott has been out after a week one thumb injury that required surgery.

"I definitely want to see Dak go through a full week of prep before he plays," McCarthy said on Monday. "I mean, we're not talking about (already missing) one week here or two. This is going to be a month (if Dak misses Sunday, which would be his fourth straight game out with a thumb injury)."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has teased that Prescott would return sooner than expected, but there has been no indication as to when he would return.

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, Prescott is scheduled to meet with doctors on Tuesday, which will determine how the rest of the week plays out.

While Prescott has been out with a thumb injury, backup QB Cooper Rush led the team to three victories so far this season.