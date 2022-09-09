Maxi Kleber signs contract extension with Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks have extended the contract of forward Maxi Kleber.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kleber first signed with Dallas in July 2017 and resigned as a free agent in July 2019. He has been with the Mavericks for five seasons. During that time, Kleber has averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 22.7 minutes in 326 games, with 136 starts.

Before he was a Maverick, Kleber spent eight seasons playing professionally in Germany and Spain. In 2016-17, he played in 37 Basketball Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich and averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Kleber played in all of the 2022 Western Conference Finals games, averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per contest. His eight 3-pointers in Game 2 vs. the Utah Jazz are tied with Jason Terry for the second-most by a Maverick in a postseason game.