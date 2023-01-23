Mattress Mack offers advice to Dak Prescott after losing $2 million bet on Cowboys-49ers game

It's going to be a rough morning for Cowboys fans

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Mattress Mack has lost yet another bet on a Texas sports team.

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, wagered $2 million in cash for the Cowboys to beat the 49ers on Sunday. If the Cowboys won, the separate $1 million moneyline bets could have won him over $3 million.

McIngvale is famous for promising free mattresses to his customers when he wins large sports bets like the one he placed on Sunday. His customers won't see any free mattresses this time though, the Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 12-19.

McIngvale joked that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, a Sleep Number spokesperson, should switch from a Sleep Number mattress to a Tempur-Pedic mattress for a better result in the playoffs next year.

McIngvale's business, Gallery Furniture, ironically doesn't carry Sleep Number beds.

A tough loss for the team from Dallas, but I think I may have a solution so this doesn't happen next year... pic.twitter.com/heh2TvqrUq — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 23, 2023

This loss continues his unlucky streak – McIngvale also gave up over $3.1 million earlier this month when he placed a bet on the TCU Horned Frogs winning the College Football National Championship.

McIngvale's last win was in November, when he took home $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.