Mattress Mack places bet on Cowboys beating the 49ers, could rake in over $3M

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers in first road playoff game win in 30 years
Dallas Cowboys defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers in first road playoff game win in 30 years 00:29

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, has placed a bet on the Dallas Cowboys beating the San Francisco 49ers that could win him $3,350,000.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, McIngvale wagered $2 million in cash for the Cowboys to beat the 49ers on Sunday. If the Cowboys win, the separate $1 million moneyline bets could win him over $3 million.

McIngvale said if the Cowboys win Sunday, select mattresses starting at $3,000 will be free for his customers.

Just a few weeks ago, McIngvale placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship – which they lost.

In November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 9:07 PM

