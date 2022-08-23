Mansfield ISD investigating cyberattack that caused system wide outage

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mansfield Independent School District is investigating a cyberattack attack, which impacted communications systems across the district Monday, administrators said.

In a news release Monday evening, a Mansfield ISD spokesperson said it caused an outage in all systems requiring internet connectivity, including the district's website, Skyward online administration software, email and phone systems.

The district is working with law enforcement to resolve the situation.

"At this point, we do not know how long it will take to get our systems back up."

The outage also affected Raptor, the district's visitor and volunteer management system.

"The safety of our students is our first priority, so while we love our parents and community members, all campuses will be closed to visitors until our systems are back online."

It's unclear what, if any, data was compromised in the attack, the district said.