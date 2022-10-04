Man wanted in Dallas for child sex abuse captured at Ysleta border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 68-year-old man wanted in Dallas for sexually abusing a child.

He was caught on Oct. 2 trying to cross from Mexico into Texas at the Ysleta border crossing.

"While CBP officers process thousands of law abiding citizens every day without incident, our thorough process will identify and stop those who are being sought by law enforcement for any number of alleged offenses," said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

The man was arrested and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest was one of 24 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made last week. Those taken into custody were sought on a variety of charges to include assault and dangerous drugs, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.