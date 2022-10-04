Watch CBS News
Crime

Man wanted in Dallas for child sex abuse captured at Ysleta border crossing

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, October 4th, 2022
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, October 4th, 2022 03:06

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 68-year-old man wanted in Dallas for sexually abusing a child. 

He was caught on Oct. 2 trying to cross from Mexico into Texas at the Ysleta border crossing.

"While CBP officers process thousands of law abiding citizens every day without incident, our thorough process will identify and stop those who are being sought by law enforcement for any number of alleged offenses," said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

The man was arrested and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest was one of 24 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made last week. Those taken into custody were sought on a variety of charges to include assault and dangerous drugs, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.