Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. 

Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. 

When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

Police believe the suspects and victim know each other. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 9:42 PM

