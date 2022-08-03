Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening.
Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection.
When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police believe the suspects and victim know each other.
