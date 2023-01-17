Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder of Fort Worth police officer

Huff found guilty of capital murder in death of Fort Worth Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of a Fort Worth police officer back in 2018.

Samuel Mayfield pled guilty Tuesday afternoon to the September 2018 murder of Officer Garrett Hull.

When Mayfield pled guilty and was given his sentence, Hull's widow closed her eyes and nodded, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a press release.

Hull was killed Sept. 14, 2018, during a confrontation with "a group of armed robbery suspects who had been targeting Hispanic-run bars," Sorrells said.

"Police had staked out the area where a robbery was planned at the Los Vaqueros bar. After robbing customers inside, three men – Mayfield, Timothy Huff and Dacion Steptoe – came out, saw police, and ran in different directions. Hull was among the officers who chased Steptoe. Steptoe fired at the officers. They fired back at him. Hull was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Steptoe was shot and killed."

Mayfield and Huff were caught and subsequently charged with Hull's murder.

To note, Texas law allows a person to be criminally responsible for the actions of others when there was a conspiracy to commit one crime and another occurs.

Huff was found guilty in Hull's murder last year and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

