Man receives life sentence for murder of his girlfriend

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has been found guilty of the 2017 capital murder of his girlfriend.

Q'Juan Tiakei Holmes, 35, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his girlfriend, Angela Gagne.

On June 4, 2017, Gagne called 911 to report her boyfriend was beating her. Six days later, Holmes and Gagne argued at her Fort Worth home while Holmes' older brother, Xondadric Antonio Holmes, was visiting. As they argued, Q'Juan dragged Gagne into a spare bedroom, keeping her there as he and Xondadric stole TVs and other personal items.

Two days later, during a welfare check, police found her body in a pool of blood, naked, brutally beaten and shot in the head four times - in that same room.

After the shooting, Q'Juan took a bus to Florida. Police tracked him down and extradited him to Texas. Xondadric was also arrested and and faces a capital murder charge for Gagne's death.