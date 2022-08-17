51-year-old man killed at Dallas car wash, police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed at a car wash last week.

On Aug. 11, police said 51-year-old John Woodberry was shot and killed at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash at 7171 American Way.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Romano at 214-470-4876 or emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.