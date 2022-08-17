Watch CBS News
Local News

51-year-old man killed at Dallas car wash, police investigating

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 17th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, August 17th, 2022 03:17

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was shot and killed at a car wash last week.

On Aug. 11, police said 51-year-old John Woodberry was shot and killed at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash at 7171 American Way. 

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of their vehicle is asked to contact Detective Romano at 214-470-4876 or emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 10:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.