Man in custody after shootout with off-duty officer in Plano

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) - One man is in custody after an officer involved shooting in Plano on May 4.

Police have not identified the suspect or the off-duty officer. The incident happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot near the intersection of 14th Street and Shiloh Road.

Police spent hours on the scene combing through evidence. The shooting happened at a busy intersection in Plano. The area was blocked off throughout the night.

While no one was hurt, many people are still shocked about what happened.

Police said the off-duty officer, who was in street clothes, had just lead a yearly service training and had stopped to get a drink and while inside the store he saw a man and the store clerk get into an argument.

"The off-duty officer and the other individual left the store, and the officer observed the other man retrieve a pistol from his car and that's when he was confronted and shots were fired at each other," Plano Police Department Detective Jerry Minton said.

Alexis Wainwright/CBS 11 News

Meanwhile other people who were going about their day were caught in the chaos.

"Next thing I know I'm in the middle of the parking lot and I see this uh, person pointing with a gun," witness Miguel Bahena said.

Bahena couldn't believe what he pulled into when he stopped at the 7-Eleven on 14th and Shiloh around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Then I noticed on the other side I see another gun pointing at each other and I'm right in the middle of the trigger right," Bahena said. "So I pull in real fast to the parking lot and park my car in there and I just run inside the store."

Police say several bullets went flying across the intersection, some hitting other local businesses."

"I saw one gun shot... that's the only thing I saw," Bahena said. "I don't know which one it came from."

The man later dropped his gun and surrendered to police when they arrived.

Lisa Stephens, a woman who was nearby, said, "I think it's absolutely insane and I think it's a blessing nobody was hurt because there were apparently a lot of children around."

Several people gathered around the yellow tape to see what exactly was going on. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident but people who live nearby tell CBS 11 News they're still concerned.

Detectives said they are working on getting surveillance video to get more details about the exact timeline of everything, but they must wait on cooperate officers for some of the nearby businesses.

It's unclear if the officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation.