Man found shot dead in Dallas homeless encampment, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a homeless encampment Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:03 p.m. May 22, police responded to a welfare check of a person at 2600 Dawson St. When officers arrived, they found an unknown black male unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.