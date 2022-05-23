Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found shot dead in Dallas homeless encampment, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Morning Headlines, May 23rd, 2022
Your Monday Morning Headlines, May 23rd, 2022 02:32

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a homeless encampment Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:03 p.m. May 22, police responded to a welfare check of a person at 2600 Dawson St. When officers arrived, they found an unknown black male unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 9:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.