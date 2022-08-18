Watch CBS News
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide

By Alex Keller

CBS DFW

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. 

It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident.

The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.

But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.

Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. 

Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.

