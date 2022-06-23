Man fatally shot outside Dave & Buster's in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas turned fatal after Willie Najera, 28, was shot.

Police said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. on June 23.

Najera and another man were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting.

The suspect then fled. Police are still searching for him and reviewing security camera footage.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew, at 214-671-3603 or by email at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.