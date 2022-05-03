Man dies after armed confrontation with Azle police

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is dead after allegedly threatening Azle police officers with a knife on May 1.

According to a news release from the Azle Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Boyd Road about 7:30 a.m. in reference to the suspect.

They attempted to deescalate the situation, but the armed man advanced on officers and refused to comply with their commands, the police statement said.

While backing away, an officer deployed his taser, which was ineffective at stopping the armed man's attack. Thus, a second officer deployed his less-lethal shotgun, striking the suspect.

The first bean bag stopped the advance, but the suspect still refused to drop the knife, the police statement said.

The suspect attempted to get back up and move toward the officers, according to the statement.. Then, a second less-lethal bean bag was deployed. The suspect then complied with the officers' commands and dropped his knife.

Police provided first aid until Azle Fire/EMS arrived and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers did not discharge their service weapons during the incident, according to the statement.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident alongside Azle police.