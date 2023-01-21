Man arrested in connection with Kayla Kelley death charged with murder

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Murder has been added to the list of charges for Ocastor Ferguson, 32, related to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33.

Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kelley, alleging were dating. Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 14, three days after Kelley was reported missing by friends and co-workers.

Kelley's body was found on Jan. 18 in a field in Grand Prairie, less than a mile from Ferguson's home.

Ferguson also faces charges for kidnapping and arson.