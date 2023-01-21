Watch CBS News
Man arrested in connection with Kayla Kelley death charged with murder

Medical examiner's office identifies victim found in Grand Prairie field as Kayla Kelley
Medical examiner's office identifies victim found in Grand Prairie field as Kayla Kelley 00:27

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Murder has been added to the list of charges for Ocastor Ferguson, 32, related to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33.

Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kelley, alleging were dating. Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 14, three days after Kelley was reported missing by friends and co-workers.

Kelley's body was found on Jan. 18 in a field in Grand Prairie, less than a mile from Ferguson's home.

Ferguson also faces charges for kidnapping and arson.

